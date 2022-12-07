Never too old to start Martial Arts...here’s the amazing story of 69-year-old Northampton student

Sixty-nine-year-old Janet Thompson has just taken her first Kickboxing grading with us at Endurance Martial Arts Academy based in Pineham Northampton.

Proving you're never too old to start, Janet has been a member of Ladies Kickboxing Classes for a while and decided she was ready to take her first grading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sensei Shak (chief Instructor, left on the photo) said "She was absolutely amazing during her grading, proving it's never too late to begin and learn a new skill"

Sensei Shak Left - Janet Center - Sensei Dean Right

Janet challenged herself to do something new and out of her comfort zone and with the amazing support from all the students at Endurance and specially the all the Ladies of the Ladies Kickboxing Sessions who support and encourage each other too.

Janet said "I'm so glad I've completed my first grading, I wish I started this years ago"

Advertisement Hide Ad