Nearly 400 railway detonators found in the River Nene in Northampton by magnet fisherman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 400 railway detonators were found in the River Nene in Northampton by a magnet fisherman yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police were called to West Cotton Close, Far Cotton, after 4pm on Sunday (April 13) after a member of the public – who was cleaning the river out with a magnetic fishing rod – reported that they had found some railway detonators while clearing the canal behind the Carlsberg site in Northampton.

A road closure was put in place to stop pedestrians and traffic driving close to the site until the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) arrived. The EOD collected up to 379 rail detonators and safely removed them from the site, according to police. The road closure was lifted at about 7.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Railway detonators, also called fog signals or torpedoes, are small explosive devices used on railways to warn train drivers of hazards or obstructions ahead. They are placed on the rails and explode when a train wheel passes over them, producing a loud bang to alert the driver. Railway detonators have been used for over 180 years to protect lines during accidents and incidents.