VIDEO: Bomb squad called into action as police cordon off residential street in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 19:40 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 20:35 BST
A residential street in Northampton has been cordoned off by police while a bomb squad deals with an incident.

West Cotton Close, in Far Cotton, has been taped off by police and a bomb squad is in attendance this evening (Sunday).

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene at 7pm and saw two bomb squad officers working on unknown objects. The entire area of West Cotton Close is currently taped off to vehicles.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to come as and when we get it.

