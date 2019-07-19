Nationwide set to close three Northampton branches ahead of relocation in town centre

Nationwide has announced it will close three Northampton neighbourhood branches before the end of the year.

The building society has revealed today (July 19) it plans to close the local banks as it shifts investment towards other branches across town.

Three Northampton Nationwide branches are earmarked to close before the end of the year.

The three Nationwide branches set to close are:

- St Leonard's Road, in Far Cotton

- Weedon Road, in St James

- Kingsley Park Terrace, in Kingsley

The three Northampton branches will shut their doors by October 18.

Director of branch network Mandy Beech told the Chron: "While we are investing in a branch transformation programme across Northampton, at the same time we've seen footfall dropping in these branches.

"We see this as an opportunity to spend our members' money more wisely."

It means the number of branches in Northampton will drop from nine down to six.

It is understood Nationwide aims to relocate as many jobs at the three branches as possible - but this will be discussed "individually" with its employees.

It comes as the chain has announced it will also relocate its bank in The Drapery to a new spot in Abington Street to create what it calls the "Northampton Central" branch.

Mandy Beech said: "Any closure will have an impact on some customers more than others. This has been a difficult decision to make.

"That's why we want to encourage anyone who feels they will be affected by these closures to come and talk to us about it, by either calling us or coming to see us in branch.

"But we are equally investing in Northampton at the same time. The new branch will allow us to offer our members the very best face to face service, providing them with a place they can come to get the help and advice, or somewhere they can just pop in for a coffee and a chat.

"We’ll keep our members updated on our plans."