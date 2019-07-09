Northampton's Nationwide will move into Abington Street - leaving the Drapery branch empty

A Northampton town centre bank is moving out of the Drapery and reopening on the high street.

Redevelopment work has begun to convert the former Select clothing shop in Abington Street into a new Nationwide.

Nationwide will move into Abington Street by the end of the year.

However, it means the branch in Drapery will close and relocate to the new outlet.

There are currently no new applications on Northampton Borough Council's planning website for a new tenant to take over the empty branch in the Drapery.

A spokeswoman for Nationwide said: "Later this year, Nationwide will open a new flagship branch on Abington Street.

"The new branch will allow us to offer our members the very best face to face service, providing them with a place they can come to get the help and advice, or somewhere they can just pop in for a coffee and a chat.

It means the branch in the Drapery will be left empty.

"When we open on Abington Street we’ll move from the Drapery into the new branch. We’ll keep our members updated on our plans."