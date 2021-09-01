Motorists warned of more Chowns Mill A45/A6 junction weekend closures

A whole weekend of roadworks will disrupt motorists using the A45 and A6 close to Rushden, Irthlingborough and Higham Ferrers again with more latest closures by Highways England.

From Friday, September 3 to Monday, September 6, the A45 westbound will be closed from the Stanwick Lakes roundabout to the Rushden Lakes roundabout while the A6 northbound and southbound will be closed between Chowns Mill roundabout and the Kimbolton Road roundabout close to Higham and Rushden.

Station Road (A5028) Higham Ferrers will also be closed to traffic at the Chowns Mill roundabout.

How the Chowns Mill junction should look

The closure will be in place from 8pm on the Friday to 5am on the Monday, as part of the £24m upgrade of the A45 junction with the A6.

Highways England have implemented the road closures for the safety of workers and road users while work to install new traffic signals and lighting, and carry out resurfacing, is carried out.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There is likely to be some congestion during the closures and we would advise people to allow extra time for journeys and avoid the junction if possible. We would also encourage people to stick to the signed diversion routes.

"We’re currently on track to open the improved ‘half hamburger’ junction during September. To reduce disruption we will only close half of the junction at a time."

The new gantries

Previous closures caused traffic chaos as frustrated shoppers reported more than four hours to escape the car park in July during the previous partial shutdown of the Chowns Mill roundabout - two miles along the A45.

The Chowns Mill junction is being redesigned to tackle congestion. The new layout will include a ‘half hamburger’ roundabout with a new link road connecting the A6 south and A5028 with the existing roundabout.