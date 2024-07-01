Mother ‘so proud’ of 14-year-old’s growth as a person while fundraising for Peru expedition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother says she is “so proud” of her 14-year-old, who has grown and developed as a person while fundraising to travel to Peru for an expedition.

If he goes on the four-week expedition, he will work on a range of sustainable and meaningful community projects – which the 14-year-old feels passionate about.

The online fundraising page was set up the same day that a speaker from Camp International visited Kieran’s school to tell them about the expedition trips they host.

Kieran Ashfield is attempting to raise £4,600 to assist with conservation work abroad, and is carrying out sports challenges, bake sales, raffles and more to reach his target.

Kieran shared that he would help to build toilet houses and medical centres, as well as assisting the children with their homework.

The trip will take place in July 2025 with attendees from schools across the country. There are different camps based out in Peru, with many trips taking place throughout the year.

Kieran has impressively already raised more than £2,000 and is approaching the half-way mark of his target.

He has been working hard on his physical training, through a Duke of Edinburgh expedition, hiking and completing his couch to 5k. Kieran will continue this ahead of his Wolf Run in September.

This giant bear is just one of the many items that Kieran has gathered to help contribute to his fundraising target.

He has also remained committed to collecting items for ongoing raffles and car boot sales, and is planning a big event at his gym, Empowerment Training Centre.

Over the coming months, Kieran will coach a training session that he has designed – and he has been going along to his mother Heather’s classes for inspiration.

Talking about the thousands that have already been raised, Heather said: “Kieran’s been really overwhelmed by it all and has lots of events coming up. He’s really grateful.

“I’m so proud. His self development has been fantastic, as he’s really quite shy and introverted. He’s had a bit of trouble with bullying and is overcoming everything this year.

“He’s more confident and self aware of what he wants and his own goals. He’s fab.”

The 14-year-old’s next task is securing sponsorship for his Peru t-shirt. This will be worn by Kieran during his time in Peru, as well as at all fundraising events he has coming up. They will also be sold at the Empowerment Training Centre and worn by Heather during her upcoming sport events.

Kieran’s mother says it will make a “big difference” if local businesses were to get behind the creation of the t-shirt, which will help get their names out there too.

Whether it is a business that wants to sponsor the t-shirt or a printing company that wants to help bring the clothing to life, you can reach out via the fundraising page link at the bottom.

“We want to say the biggest thank you,” said Heather, when asked what message they want to send to those who have got behind the fundraising so far.

“It’s made such a difference having people support and believe in him. He’s going out there to make a big difference and that is spurring him on. This time next year he’ll be getting ready to go.”