Northampton boy shows dedication to fundraising efforts to see him travel to Peru for an expedition at just 14

A Northampton boy has shown dedication to his fundraising efforts, which he hopes will enable him to travel to Peru for an expedition at just 14 years old.

Kieran Ashfield is attempting to raise £4,600 to travel abroad and assist with conservation work, and is carrying out sports challenges, bake sales, raffles and more to reach his target.

If he goes on the four-week expedition, he will work on a range of sustainable and meaningful community projects – which the 14-year-old feels passionate about.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when a speaker from Camps International visited Kieran’s school to tell them about the expedition trips they host.

That same day, Kieran decided he wanted to go to Peru and set up the online fundraising page with the help of his mother, Heather.

More than £1,100 has already been raised towards his goal and Kieran told the Chronicle & Echo: “It feels really good as I really want to help the people there. People supporting me in doing this is really good.”

Kieran shared that he would help to build toilet houses and medical centres, as well as assisting the children with their homework.

The 14-year-old has already started physical training at Empowerment Training Centre, which he attends with his mother Heather.

The 14-year-old has already started physical training at Empowerment Training Centre, which he attends with his mum. He is part of the youth team and has begun his ‘couch to 5k’ challenge.

The trip will take place in July 2025 with attendees from schools across the country. There are different camps based out in Peru, with many trips taking place throughout the year.

When asked what he would like to say to readers, to encourage them to donate to the worthy cause, Kieran said: “I really want to help the people over there. They really need help as the poverty is high.”

Heather was asked how proud she is of her son for the determination he is showing to reach his goal.

“I’m so proud,” she said. “He’s not really athletic and is a gamer kid, usually sat in his room playing with his friends online. To take on this challenge halfway around the world is incredible.”