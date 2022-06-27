More residents at an independent living support scheme in Northampton have spoken out about their “traumatic, upsetting and stressful” experiences.

Chronicle & Echo spoke to one resident last week (Friday, June 25) about her three-year “hell” at the Balmoral Place supported living facilities, which is run by Mears Living.

The resident, who this newspaper did not name to protect her, said a small group of troublesome tenants force others to “live behind locked doors”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balmoral Place is on the corner of Balmoral Road and Kingsthorpe Road

Issues include prostitutes coming in and out of the building, drug abuse, and anti social behaviour.

All tenants on site are over 55 who have disabilities but want to live independently with personalised care designed for their needs.

One resident, who has lived on the site for three years, said: "We're worrying, we're stressed, we're on high alert all the time, we're living behind locked doors. We shouldn't be doing that at our age. People are praying for these tenants to be evicted.

"We can't tell our next of kin what's really going on for fear of reprisals. Why should our families get into trouble because Mears can't sort out the issues? We're lying to our families about how we're living."

Another resident, who has lived on the site for around six months, said: "I get no sleep at all. It [prostitution and anti social behaviour] goes on into the early hours of the morning. I have reported it but nothing seems to happen. I'm hoping this story does something.

"This place is nothing like I imagined. I didn't expect to pay that amount of money and have to live with prostitutes, alcoholics and a person that takes drugs on my floor. It's been an experience, but one I could have done without.

"My husband is terminally ill and I know doctors can't do anything for him, but to have to spend your last few months in this environment is not good. It's sad. I just hope it improves because we've all had enough. These tenants should not be left to carry on like they are."

Another resident, who has lived at the site for three years, said: "When I first moved in it was lovely. Then suddenly one resident moved in and we started having these women [prostitutes] coming in at all hours of the morning, doors banging at 3am, shouting, being verbally abusive.

"It's just not right. You don't know what's going to happen. You've got to lock your doors. You've got to watch your back.

"My kids come over and they're concerned about me, they say, 'you shouldn't have to live like this, you've worked hard all your life and you should have a quiet life now'.

"Enough is enough. I can't take it much more. It would be really nice here if they were dealt with by Mears."

One resident, who has lived on site for five years, said: "My experience here has been diabolical. I want to move out but Mears has blocked every avenue for me to do that. I think it's disgraceful.

"The prostitution, what is Mears doing about it? Why can't Mears just say they have breached their tenancy agreement and evict them? Mears is too scared to, so we have to live with this. It makes you on edge all the time because you know they're here."

Not only is prostitution, drug abuse and anti social behaviour an issue. The residents all agreed that the level of service from Mears, from catering to carers, was poor and that they feel like they are being “taken for a ride”.

Mears Living response

In response to the original complaint, a Mears Living spokesman said action is being taken and some residents are being dealt with. This newspaper was referred to the original statement when Mears was asked about the new complaints.

The spokesman previously said: "Mears is very sorry to hear our customer's concerns and can assure her that action is being taken.

"There has been an ongoing issue with certain residents who are now subject to our antisocial behaviour rules and are being dealt with. We will be able to update residents on this soon.

“Balmoral Place has its own bi-monthly tenants meeting where residents can raise any issues. We also have anonymous forms if people aren’t happy to complain directly – these are available in our communal area. Community spirit is important to Mears and the residents.

“Regarding complaints about tenancy, all residents are issued with a five-year contract, this is where Mears agrees to provide the accommodation for five years, however, a tenant can give four weeks’ notice at any time to leave and break the contract - the resident can talk to us about this at any point.