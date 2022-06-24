A 61-year-old woman says she feels like a 'prisoner' at her independent living flat in Northampton after being surrounded by drug and alcohol abuse, prostitution and anti-social behaviour.

The resident, who the Chronicle & Echo has decided not to name to protect her, moved in to the supported living scheme at Balmoral Place, in Kingsthorpe, three years ago and pays Mears Living, which runs the site, around £316 per week for the service.

According to Mears Living's website, the scheme provides a 'safe, secure and vibrant community for those over 55, who want to live independently with personalised care designed for their needs'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balmoral Place in Kingsthorpe Road and Balmoral Road

However, the woman’s experience is the polar opposite to the one advertised on the website. She says her block of flats is known by staff as the 'alcoholics' block’.

She said: "One resident has prostitutes in and out the flats constantly, who wake residents up at all hours of the night and day. We have alcoholics and we have someone who loves his whacky baccy.

"We've constantly complained about the goings on. Police have been called out no end of times. We're told by Mears Living to call the police but the police say they can't do anything.

"It's horrendous. It's atrocious. I woke up yesterday morning to a prostitute shouting right outside my bedroom window, she was so drunk I don't know how she could walk. We shouldn't be living like this.

"I can't have my windows open at night because I'm frightened to death someone's going to come through it. I have a Ring doorbell on my door because the communal security door wasn't fixed for four months. You're watching your back all the time. It’s been like this for three years.

"We shouldn't be living behind locked doors, we should feel safe in our environment."

Asked whether she feels like a prisoner in her own home, she said: "You took the words from my mouth, that's exactly what I've said.

"I feel the lowest I've ever felt in my life. I feel degraded. At times I've not wanted to be here. I feel an inconvenience and I shouldn't feel like that that during this time in my life.

The woman regularly stays at her friends' houses across the country to escape, but it's not a long-term solution. She hopes to secure a move to away from Balmoral Place via her housing association, but that is also being blocked.

She said: "'I've stayed at friends' houses more times than I've stayed here because I can't stand the atmosphere and feeling unsafe.

"At the end of the day, I have to stay here because I'll be homeless otherwise. I've lost my marital home. I've had private rented accommodation and it's too expensive.

"We were told we could swap council to council properties through the housing association yet the manager blocks it."

She said she believes the tenant vetting process by Mears Living has not been rigorous enough.

Mears Living response

A Mears Living spokesman said action is being taken and some residents are being dealt with.

The spokesman said: "Mears is very sorry to hear our customer's concerns and can assure her that action is being taken.

"There has been an ongoing issue with certain residents who are now subject to our antisocial behaviour rules and are being dealt with. We will be able to update residents on this soon.

“Balmoral Place has its own bi-monthly tenants meeting where residents can raise any issues. We also have anonymous forms if people aren’t happy to complain directly – these are available in our communal area. Community spirit is important to Mears and the residents.

“Regarding complaints about tenancy, all residents are issued with a five-year contract, this is where Mears agrees to provide the accommodation for five years, however, a tenant can give four weeks’ notice at any time to leave and break the contract - the resident can talk to us about this at any point.