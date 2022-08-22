More than £10,000 raised for brain tumour charity in memory of beloved Northampton man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bushell's best friend Paul Lyman (pictured) playing golf with Mark's clubs, as family and friends watched on.

More than £10,000 was raised for Brain Tumour Research, in memory of a beloved Northampton man.

A day of fundraising, consisting of golf and an evening do, was organised for Mark Bushell, who passed away aged 53 in March.

A total of £10,040 was raised for Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to the hearts of his family.

Pictured: Paul Lyman and Mark's daughter Lucy Bushell, who was so pleased to have exceeded £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Bushell, his daughter who helped to organise the fundraising, said: “We were so shocked, especially with how many raffle tickets we sold.

“It was an emotional day, but we’re so proud of how much of a positive impact the money will have.”

Four of Mark’s friends – Paul Fisher, Wayne Humphries, Ian Lovell and Mick Dylan – organised the golf part of the day, which was attended by more than 70 people.

Mark’s best friend, Paul Lyman, attended and played with Mark’s golf clubs, and family and friends gathered to watch those playing.

In the evening, everyone was invited to attend an event to celebrate Mark’s life – this included a raffle being drawn, which helped them raise as much money as they did.

Lucy and her family were blown away by the generosity of people and businesses they did not know, and there were a total of 75 raffle prizes.