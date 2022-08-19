‘Abseiling down the Northampton Lift Tower was on my 80th birthday bucket list’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reaching for the skies is what 80-year-old grandmother Maureen Cauldecourt, and her 14-year-old granddaughter, Stephanie Cauldecourt who attends Sponne School in Towcester, wanted to do when they decided to embark on a recent fundraising adventure.

On July 9, this thrill seeking pair pulled on harnesses and climbed to the top of the Northampton Lift Tower and abseiled down, to scoop an impressive sponsorship haul of £1,707 for their favourite charity Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Maureen said: “I can see the lift tower from my house and to abseil down it has been on my bucket list for a while. It seemed to be a good idea to plan it to celebrate my 80th birthday.

Cheque given for fundraiser

“My family has experienced the dedication, care and kindness from all the staff at Cynthia Spencer and both Stephanie and I wanted to do something to show our appreciation.”

Stephanie said: “Everyone knows how tall the lift tower is and abseiling down seemed like a special thing to do. I really wanted to join my nan so we could do it together and I also wanted to show my support to the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

"On the day I was very excited and nervous at the same time, but I felt very safe. The organisers gave us lots of instruction and training and we got some sweets after. The views were amazing.

“I’m really thankful to my friends and family that helped me raise the money and I would recommend abseiling down. It was lots of fun.”

School girl abseiling

Maureen added: “Cynthia Spencer relies heavily on donations from the community and it has been really satisfying to give something back.”

The Northamptonshire duo are considering their next fundraising adventure together and hope to inspire others to try something too.

If you are interested in taking on a fundraising opportunity for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice, you can register for their newsletter on their website or contact Sarah Denston on 01604 973346. A Halloween Skydive is planned this October so you too, could take to the skies.