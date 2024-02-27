More than 400 runners headed to popular park in memory of Northampton mum of five who sadly died

More than 400 runners headed to a popular park to show their support for a Northampton mum of five who sadly died in the New Year.

Mother Lyndsey Kirchin, described as a 'kind soul,' sadly died when a transplanted liver failed. She left behind five children and her husband Sam.

A charity run took place at The Racecourse on Saturday morning (February 24) to raise money and show support for the Kirchin family.

Sam and Lyndsey’s friend Caitlin Stewart organised the event. She said: "Thank you to all who attended. It was lovely to see so many pink ribbons in support of Lyndsey.

"We absolutely smashed it. Everyone showed up and made this day so special for Sam and his family. We have now raised over our target amount of £500 on JustGiving, and we raised over £150 at the park alone.

"There were a lot of people involved in this, and this would not have been possible without you all. So, thank you. It was lovely to see both Sam and Lyndsey’s families there too, and to meet their gorgeous newly born baby, Koa.

"I'm delighted, thankful, and honoured to have organised this charity run for the family."

Another online fundraiser was set up by Sam’s rugby club Northampton BBOB.

On GoFundMe, the rugby club said: “All of us from the BBOB RFC and the rugby community have been deeply saddened to hear one of our players Sam Kirchin’s loss of his partner Lyndsey.

“Lyndsey was a friendly, kind soul, always smiled and had a helpful nature. She was Sam’s soulmate and a wonderful mum.

"Sam’s a great guy, so kind and giving, and a really good dad.

“In honour of Lyndsey, and the respect we have for Sam, we have set this page up to raise money to support him and the family through these tough times. Please help us help him have some financial support.”

That GoFundMe has so far raised £7,120 out of its £7,000 target.

1 . In memory of Lyndsey Kirchin More than 400 runners took to The Racecourse on Saturday (February 24) in memory of mother-of-five Lyndsey Kirchin Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . In memory of Lyndsey Kirchin More than 400 runners took to The Racecourse on Saturday (February 24) in memory of mother-of-five Lyndsey Kirchin Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . In memory of Lyndsey Kirchin The Kirchin family Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . In memory of Lyndsey Kirchin More than 400 runners took to The Racecourse on Saturday (February 24) in memory of mother-of-five Lyndsey Kirchin Photo: - Photo Sales