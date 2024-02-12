Fundraisers set up to help Northampton dad and five children after the tragic death of their 'wonderful' mum
Online fundraisers have been set up to help a bereaved Northampton dad support his five children following the tragic death of their ‘wonderful mum’.
Northampton BBOB Rugby Football Club has set up a GoFundMe to support their player Sam Kirchin after his wife and ‘soulmate’, Lyndsey, sadly died in the New Year.
Mother of five Lyndsey, described as a 'kind soul,' was pregnant when she became unwell from a lifelong liver condition that she was diagnosed with when she was 15.
Tragically, at 28 weeks pregnant, Lyndsey was hospitalised with liver failure but safely delivered baby Koa 12 weeks early at Birmingham Women's Hospital.
She was later transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where she underwent a liver transplant just seven days after Koa's birth.
Despite nine weeks of tireless fighting, Lyndsey sadly lost her battle early in the New Year when the transplanted liver failed.
On GoFundMe, the rugby club said: “All of us from the BBOB RFC and the rugby community have been deeply saddened to hear one of our players Sam Kirchin’s loss of his partner Lyndsey.
“Lyndsey was a friendly, kind soul, always smiled and had a helpful nature. She was Sam’s soulmate and a wonderful mum.
"Sam’s a great guy, so kind and giving, and a really good dad.
“In honour of Lyndsey, and the respect we have for Sam, we have set this page up to raise money to support him and the family through these tough times. Please help us help him have some financial support.”
The GoFundMe has so far raised £6,800. Click here to donate.
Sam’s friend Caitlin Stewart has also started a JustGiving page to support the family, alongside a planned run at The Racecourse on Saturday, February 24.
Caitlin said: Caitlin said: “Sam has a great love for running. Therefore, I would like to announce a run that will take place at the Racecourse on Saturday, February 24, to raise money for Sam and his beautiful family. We will all run together. Let's make this day as special as possible for Sam and this family. Thank you.”