Fundraisers set up to help Northampton dad and five children after the tragic death of their 'wonderful' mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Online fundraisers have been set up to help a bereaved Northampton dad support his five children following the tragic death of their ‘wonderful mum’.

Northampton BBOB Rugby Football Club has set up a GoFundMe to support their player Sam Kirchin after his wife and ‘soulmate’, Lyndsey, sadly died in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother of five Lyndsey, described as a 'kind soul,' was pregnant when she became unwell from a lifelong liver condition that she was diagnosed with when she was 15.

Sam Kirchin's wife Lyndsey sadly died in the New Year, leaving behind five children

Tragically, at 28 weeks pregnant, Lyndsey was hospitalised with liver failure but safely delivered baby Koa 12 weeks early at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

She was later transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where she underwent a liver transplant just seven days after Koa's birth.

Despite nine weeks of tireless fighting, Lyndsey sadly lost her battle early in the New Year when the transplanted liver failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On GoFundMe, the rugby club said: “All of us from the BBOB RFC and the rugby community have been deeply saddened to hear one of our players Sam Kirchin’s loss of his partner Lyndsey.

“Lyndsey was a friendly, kind soul, always smiled and had a helpful nature. She was Sam’s soulmate and a wonderful mum.

"Sam’s a great guy, so kind and giving, and a really good dad.

“In honour of Lyndsey, and the respect we have for Sam, we have set this page up to raise money to support him and the family through these tough times. Please help us help him have some financial support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe has so far raised £6,800. Click here to donate.

Sam’s friend Caitlin Stewart has also started a JustGiving page to support the family, alongside a planned run at The Racecourse on Saturday, February 24.

Caitlin said: Caitlin said: “Sam has a great love for running. Therefore, I would like to announce a run that will take place at the Racecourse on Saturday, February 24, to raise money for Sam and his beautiful family. We will all run together. Let's make this day as special as possible for Sam and this family. Thank you.”