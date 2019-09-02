More than £2,000 raised for Daisy Ellis at Northampton football tournament with tribute to Glenn Davies

An emotional football tournament in Northampton raised more than £2,000 for Daisy Ellis' potentially life-saving treatment and paid tribute to suspected murder victim Glenn Davies.

Glenn and Daisy's family were among the spectators as 26 teams took part in the World Cup-style competition at Goals Northampton yesterday (Sunday, September 1)

Balloons were released at Goals Northampton to remember Glenn Davies

Organiser Lewis Kurila, who was best friends with Glenn and is mates with Daisy, said: "It was emotional but as I said on the day, everyone was there for the right reason - to make a difference.

"Whether it was to pay your respects or donate, it was good to see everyone come together for such a good cause."

After the morning group stages, everyone stopped for the tribute to Glenn, a balloon release with red and white ones for his beloved Arsenal FC.

A team of Glenn's friends, called Glenninhos after his favourite username on Playstation, made it to the quarter-finals.

While Lewis' team, Sunday Cup, lost 3-1 in the final to Soccer Stars - he said it was a great atmosphere as lots of people had stayed for the last match.

"The referees said it was one of the best tournaments they had been a part of as everyone just wanted to play and get on with it," he said.

It was £10 per player and donation tins were placed around the centre to raise money for Daisy, who has so far raised more than £90,000 of the £300,000 target for new cancer treatment.

Lewis is proud of the amount they raised for Daisy but thanked all those who participated and donated, as well as the team at Goals who made the tournament possible.

"It was really good, I didn't expect it to be as good as it was as I was a bit unsure but it went way above my expectations," he said.

To donate to Daisy's cause, visit gofundme.com/f/daisyellis.