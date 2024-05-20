Mixology group expands and will soon offer cocktail bar at successful Northants distillery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular mixology group has expanded and will soon open a resident cocktail bar at a successful distillery in South Northamptonshire.

Muddled Lime, set up by Jay Adams who also runs the thriving Pop Up Place in Long Buckby with his partner Chloe Southgate, provides drinks services at a variety of events and pop-ups.

Jay and Chloe have worked alongside Kyran Neal since 2021 and with the rapid expansion of the pair’s other businesses, he was recently appointed operations manager of Muddled Lime with their support.

“Muddled Lime is unique and we have a really big passion for quirky, handcrafted cocktails,” Kyran told the Chronicle & Echo.

He will be taking the lead when Muddled Lime opens a resident cocktail bar next month at Wharf Distillery, who are proud to craft high quality, artisan and grain-to-glass spirits in Brackley Road, Towcester.

The Muddled Lime cocktail bar will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings, with times to be confirmed in the near future.

It will be open to the public from Saturday, June 15 and the team will host a variety of live music events at the heart of Towcester.

The Wharf Distillery spirits will be used by the mixologists to create the fresh drinks, which they hope will be a hit with customers as the distillery has won a number of national and global awards.

The new cocktail bar will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from June 15 and the team will host a variety of live music events at the heart of Towcester.

Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available to customers, which Kyran hopes will be a hit during the summer months and is working on how to make the outdoor space more inviting.

Kyran and Jay are soon to create the cocktail menu and they will also offer some ‘light bite pairings’ to accompany the drinks, such as charcuterie.

“There’s a lot to offer,” said Kyran. “We’re going to progress and grow, and there’s definitely more to show.”

With a new venture that Jay and Chloe are working on in Nottingham, Kyran says it was important to Jay to see his original business Muddled Lime continue to thrive.

They put their heads together with Alice, the manager over at Wharf Distillery, to combine their strengths to offer something different.

Kyran said: “With expertise in distillery and mixology, it isn’t just a bar. Expert mixologists will create an experience for the guests and hopefully it’ll be something different for Towcester town centre.”