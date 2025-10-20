Meet the new landlords of a rundown village pub near Northampton set to open before Christmas – after major £400,000 refurbishment

Meet the new landlords of a rundown village pub near Northampton which is set to open before Christmas – after a major £400,000 refurbishment.

Building work has started today (Monday, October 20) on The Five Bells in Bugbrooke as part of a major refurbishment that aims to reopen the long-closed pub in early December.

The venue, which has been shut since July 2023, is being completely overhauled by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new operators Bups Chaggar and Denis Gill. Around 15 new jobs will be created when the pub reopens.

According to Star Pubs and Bars, the project will see major changes inside and out.

Denis Gill (left) and Bups Chaggar (right) are the new operators at The Five Bells in Bugbrooke. Credit: Star Pubs and Bars

The pub will have a new bar and lounge area, dining space with disabled access, and a reconfigured kitchen. The building will be redecorated throughout with new flooring, furniture and toilets.

Outside, the pub will be repainted blue with matching signage and lighting, new planters and seating at the front, and a revamped patio area with festoon lighting at the rear.

Once open, The Five Bells will serve a wide-ranging menu including pub favourites such as fish and chips, steaks, pork belly and homemade pies, alongside burgers, Italian dishes and Punjabi Fusion options. Drinks will include premium lagers, wines, ciders, spirits and barista-style coffee available throughout the day.

Bups Chaggar, who also runs The Blue Ball in Rutland, The Three Crowns in Barrow upon Soar, The Carington Arms in Ashby Folville and The Malt Shovel in Barkby, said he wants the pub to once again be at the ‘heart of the community’.

Here's an artist's impression of what the pub is set to look like after the £400k refurbishment. Credit: Star Pubs and Bars.

The new landlord said: “Denis and I both have many years’ experience running traditional village pubs and are very hand’s-on. We’re passionate about keeping pubs open and thriving at the heart of their communities and are looking forward to reopening The Five Bells.

"Once open, we’ll celebrate with a grand opening on Saturday, December 13 with complimentary canapes, live band and DJ. Everyone in the village is welcome, so watch out for news of this.

"We are looking forward to meeting villagers who we hope will support us in the years ahead. We want The Five Bells to be a pub that Bugbrooke residents love and can be proud of.”

When it reopens, The Five Bells will open daily from noon, serving food until 9pm Monday to Saturday and until 6pm on Sundays.

Lee Dishington, Investment Manager for Star Pubs, said he was confident the pub would thrive under the new management.

Lee said: “Bups has a great understanding of what villagers want from their local. He’s done a fantastic job turning around other village pubs and I am confident The Five Bells will thrive again under his and Denis’s stewardship. I wish them well.

“We’re delighted to be co-investing with Bups and Denis to reopen The Five Bells after a two-year closure. It’s part of a £40m investment that Heineken is making in UK pubs this year, £3.1m or which is for pubs in The East Midlands.”

Ward councillor Phil Bignell (Conservative, Bugbrooke) welcomed the news. He said: “After many years of falling into disrepair and becoming an eyesore at the entrance to the village I welcome The Five Bells being brought back into use. It will be a great asset to the village and will provide valuable local employment.”