A long-closed pub in a village near Northampton is set to reopen this Christmas.

The Five Bells in Bugbrooke has been closed since 2023, following what has been a chequered recent past. Over the past two years, the once-popular pub appears to have fallen into disrepair.

The owners, Star Pubs Ltd, have been searching for an operator ever since — and it looks like they have now found one. A banner recently went up on the fencing surrounding the site, stating that the venue is set to reopen this December.

The banner reads: “Got the spirit? We’ve got the job. Now hiring people who can keep up the pint and the banter. Opening December 2025.”

Star Pubs has said it will be releasing more information on the reopening next week.

The owners have been promising a major transformation of the Five Bells for years.

According to an advertisement on Star Pubs website: “A transformational refurbishment [is] planned. This will include a complete redecoration and refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor trading spaces. We will be upgrading the dining area with new flooring and decorations. We will also be enhancing the bar servery and back bar, and completely refurbishing the toilets. Externally, we will be rejuvenating the garden space, creating a new attractive seating area. Improvements will be made to the car park, and the pub will receive a facelift with brand-new signage. This will be a truly great pub, with great food. An excellent range of premium food and drinks, a complete refurbishment, and a stunning setting will set the site apart from anything else in the area.”

The company adds that the pub will ‘give people a reason to stay local’, with the outside space serving as a ‘key trade driver’. It will feature around 24 dedicated covers in the newly redecorated lounge area, with capacity for many more in other parts of the pub.

Star Pubs and Bars says the refurbished Five Bells will appeal to a wide range of consumers, including local residents and families willing to travel for ‘quality food and drink’, as well as couples and professionals looking for a midweek meal or drink. The offering will include premium drinks such as lagers, wines, ciders, and spirits, a coffee menu to boost daytime trade, and live entertainment nights throughout the week.

The property carries an annual rent of £33,459, with an estimated annual turnover of £446,533. A deposit of £8,365 is required, while the estimated value of fixtures and fittings stands at £33,139. Stock is valued at around £10,000, with working capital estimated at £3,500.