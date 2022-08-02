Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith hosted a sponsored walk in Abington Park on Saturday (July 30).

Volunteers met for the walk to raise money for the mayor’s two designated charities.

Mayor Dennis Meredith said: “It was great fun and brilliant to see so many volunteers walking with me and helping raise so much money.“We raised more than £700 in total on this walk and donations are still coming in.

“I’m raising money for two charities. The first charity is the St Vincent de Paul charity and the second is for the Army Benevolent fund. Both charities work to tackle loneliness and support veterans and serving military personnel. My fundraising target throughout the year is £15,000.

“Since I took office as mayor in May, I’ve raised more than £3,000 so I’m firmly on target.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along, helped fundraise and who generously donated – throughout the walk, people in Abington Park were finding time to put coins in the collection bucket.”