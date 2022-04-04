Mascot of Northampton icon Baffle the Badger to head out on tour to meet fans

A mascot of Northampton icon Baffle the Badger will be heading out on tour later this month to meet fans.

Baffle caused a storm when she dramatically crashed through the roof of Superdrug at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton in February 2020.

The badger was rescued and released by the Northamptonshire Badger Group, but has left a lasting legacy and has been recognised in the shopping centre with a blue commemorative plaque.

Baffle the Badger will be out on tour this year.

Now a mascot for the Northamptonshire Badger Group, her legacy continues and the ‘Baffle Tour’ will share information and educational messages about badgers and the work of the group.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “This tour coincides with a crucial time for badgers in parts of West Northamptonshire, particularly in and around Towcester and Brackley.

“Baffle wants to share her concern about the likelihood of the badger cull coming to these areas later this year, which will see thousands of Northamptonshire Badgers killed over four years.”

The group has previously criticised the culling practice and has raised concerns after a group supposedly run by farmers living in the Brackley and Towcester areas, reportedly applied for the second year in a row for a licence to cull the animals.

If issued by Natural England, "thousands" of badgers could be killed in an effort to stop them spreading Tuberculosis (BTB) to farmers' cattle.

Baffle will be in Abington Street on Saturday, April 9 and at Brackley Community Carnival on Saturday June 4.