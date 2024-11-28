‘Market in the Mews’: This free Christmas fair is a brand new addition at the heart of town this festive season

This free Christmas fair is a brand new addition to Northampton town centre this festive season, and is planned for just two weekends’ time.

‘Market in the Mews’ is taking place in Gold Street Mews from midday until 5pm on December 14 and 15, which is the home of eight independents.

Hosted by the Coconut Paradise Community Café, this two-day event is a celebration of local businesses, festive cheer and good vibes – and hopes to celebrate Northampton’s community spirit.

There will be a unique mix of stalls and the organisers hope it will be the perfect opportunity to find handmade gifts in the run up to Christmas, including toys, crafts, art, jewellery, sweet treats, beauty products, books and more.

Festive food and drink will be on offer, including mince pies and mulled wine – as well as delicious Caribbean food from Coconut Paradise.

There will be a family-friendly atmosphere with plenty of holiday spirit while visitors peruse the stalls both inside the Mews and outdoors in their garden under marquees.

Emily Hasson, a team member at Coconut Paradise which opened in the town centre back in April, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the upcoming Market in the Mews.

“We’re a community-based cafe, all about bringing people together through food, music and events,” said Emily. “We thought this was the perfect way to present local businesses that may not usually get a platform, and bring festivities into the centre of town.

“We want to bring life into the Mews as a lot of people don’t know we’re here. It’s a lovely opportunity.”

Emily hopes the variety of stalls is a draw for visitors, as well as the Caribbean food and different flavours – which varies from your typical food choices at Christmas markets.

She continued: “We’re right in the centre of town, tucked away, and we have a lovely outdoor area. It’s like stepping into a hidden garden and having that at the heart of the town centre is unique.”

Whether you are looking to continue your Christmas shopping, or enjoy the cafe’s Caribbean menu and Christmas specials, the team hopes to see many members of the community turn out for the occasion.