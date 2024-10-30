Community cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre celebrates successful first six months open

A community cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre has been open for a successful six months, and the owner looks forward to bringing more people together moving forward.

Coconut Paradise Cafe, located in Gold Street Mews, opened back in April with the aim of creating community cohesion through Caribbean food, entertainment and events.

It is open from 12pm until 6pm from Tuesday to Sunday and is the brainchild of Ashley Samuels-Mckenzie, who secured the space in December last year.

He spent the months to follow preparing to open, as he believed Northampton needed a space like this – with a focus on Caribbean culture and offering a place for everyone.

Ashley was previously a paying customer and built a strong connection with the previous owner. He was “distraught” when he found out it was set to close and wanted to continue the legacy himself.

For anyone who has never visited Coconut Paradise, Ashley said: “It is a calm and comfortable space where you can enjoy delicious and flavoursome food with good people. Gold Street Mews is a real hidden gem. It’s at full capacity with nine independents to explore.”

The founder believes it is the vibe that customers like most about the venue, as well as the courtyard which captures sunlight for most of the day.

The team continues to grow their loyal customer base, who often compliment the food and Ashley says the dishes “speak for themselves”.

They are also proud to have offered a togetherness cafe during the first six months, which was funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and are currently supporting 12 people with catering experience.

When asked what he believes sets the cafe apart from other establishments, Ashley said: “Our community focus and variety of events – from pottery and painting to music and comedy. We make an effort to do things that benefit the community.”

With their upcoming wreath making workshop, music events and Christmas market, it is set to be a busy end to the year for this new venue.

For more information on Coconut Paradise Cafe, visit the business’ website here.