Man in 20s dead and teen, 17, fighting for his life after Northamptonshire horror crash

Crash investigators have confirmed a man in his 20s from the Milton Keynes are was killed in a three-vehicle collision near Deanshanger on Monday (February 28).

Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim has yet to be formally identified but his family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers

A 17-year-old boy critically injured in the crash on the A422 Stratford Road, near Stony Stratford, is also from Milton Keynes and is still fighting for his life in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Police investigations are continuing into Monday's crash on the A422 near Deanshanger

Both were travelling in a gold Range Rover Velor involved in a collision with two other vehicles shortly after 5pm.

Thames Valley Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Complaints after the vehicle had previously failed to stop for officers.

Officers believe the Range Rover was heading towards Deanshanger when it was in collision with the rear of a white Fiat Doblo van, crossed the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Transit before rolling several times and hitting a silver Audi A6.

The Transit driver, a man in his 40s from Warwickshire, was also seriously injured and remains at Milton Keynes Hospital, where his condition is serious but stable.

Police are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage who has yet to come forward.