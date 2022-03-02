Police have confirmed a man died after a three-vehicle pile-up in south Northamptonshire during rush hour on Monday night (February 28).

One of two occupants in a gold Range Rover was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the smash on the A422 Stratford Road, near Deanshanger, shortly after 5pm.

The other occupant is in a critical condition in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The Range Rover Velor was travelling towards Deanshanger when it was in collision with the rear of a white Fiat Doblo van.

"It then crossed the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Transit van, causing it to roll several times past three vehicles before colliding with a silver Audi A6."

It is understood the Range Rover had failed to stop for Thames Valley Police officers and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Transit driver, a man in his 40s from Warwickshire, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital. The Fiat driver was treated for minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or any of the vehicles prior to the incident.