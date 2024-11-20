Loved ones of ‘bubbly, kind and humble’ mother overwhelmed by response to funeral fundraiser
Andreea Cristina Bobeica, described as a “remarkable woman who touched the lives of everyone she met”, passed away on November 6 and left behind her five-year-old son Dominic.
As a single mother, Andreea worked tirelessly to provide for her son in spite of the many challenges she faced.
Ewelina Chauhan, who was a friend of Andreea’s for 12 years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the tragic loss and said: “She was always bubbly and kind. She had quite a difficult upbringing in Romania and that made her very humble.
“She never asked for help and always felt the need to explain herself when she did. She was a very proud person and wanted to do things herself.
“Andreea was a very loving mum and it was her dream to have a child. She always talked about having a baby and lost one before having Dominic.
“To the end, she was smiling and appreciated that she had Dominic. He was her whole world and she never complained no matter what she was going through.”
Andreea received her breast cancer diagnosis more than a year ago, and was told chemotherapy would not cure her. The disease was managed with tablets until it spread to her other organs, as well as her spine and brain in Andreea’s final weeks.
Ewelina said: “Andreea's greatest hope was to raise her son with love, compassion, and strength, and she always dreamed of having a place where he could visit her – a place where her memory could live on.”
This is why Andreea’s loved ones set up the fundraising page, to cover the costs of her funeral and give her a resting place in the UK where Dominic can remember his mother.
The £4,000 fundraising goal was hit within three days, and anything else raised will now be put in a trust fund for Dominic’s future.
“It is so overwhelming,” said Ewelina. “It shows that when you are a good person, goodness comes back to you.”
