Looking back at when Her Majesty The Queen visited Northampton over the years
The Queen opened the Lift Tower and visited Churches shoe factory
As the country mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we take a look back at the occasions she visited Northampton and surrounding villages.
The Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday (September 9) at the age of 96.
The sovereign visited Northampton a number of times over the years, including in 1965 to see Churches shoe factory.
In 1982 she opened the Lift Tower and in 2012 she visited part of the county – including Corby – for her Diamond Jubliee. During this tour she visited Spratton where she was greeted with a Diamond Pie.
Here we look back at The Queen’s visits to Northampton over the years.