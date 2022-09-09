A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II looking back to her 2012 visit to Corby

As the country mourns the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth II was no stranger to Corby, indeed she has been asked to officially open several important landmarks in the town.

In June 1961, she visited the town to unveil Queen’s Square, named in her honour.

She returned in 1982 to Queen Elizabeth School and met pupils, staff and members of the community.

In a trip to the county in 2001, she popped into the newly-built Rockingham Speedway.

It’s been ten years since she last set foot in Corby when she toured the new heart of the town including the International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube.

As the country enters a period of mourning we reflect on Her Majesty’s memorable day spent in the county.

