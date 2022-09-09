News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
In 2012, she toured the new heart of the town including the International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube.

A tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II looking back to her 2012 visit to Corby

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday

By Alison Bagley
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:33 am

As the country mourns the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth II was no stranger to Corby, indeed she has been asked to officially open several important landmarks in the town.

In June 1961, she visited the town to unveil Queen’s Square, named in her honour.

She returned in 1982 to Queen Elizabeth School and met pupils, staff and members of the community.

In a trip to the county in 2001, she popped into the newly-built Rockingham Speedway.

It’s been ten years since she last set foot in Corby when she toured the new heart of the town including the International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube.

As the country enters a period of mourning we reflect on Her Majesty’s memorable day spent in the county.

1. Her Majesty The Queen visits Corby

In 2012 she toured the new heart of Corby including the International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube.

Photo: Jamie Lorriman

Photo Sales

2. Her Majesty Elizabeth Queen II visits Corby

Her Majesty Elizabeth Queen II meets Corby Carnival Queens on Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

3. Her Majesty The Queen visits Corby

The Queen waving goodbye to the crowds waiting outside the Corby Cube in 2012

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

4. Her Majesty The Queen visits Corby

The Queen meets Caitlin McClatchey (Team GB swimmer from Brixworth)

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IICorbyHer Majesty
Next Page
Page 1 of 3