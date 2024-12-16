Long-standing restaurant, pub and hotel pleased to see increase in socialising at hospitality venues in 2024
The Pytchley Inn, in West Haddon, was first opened in 1973 by Jim Demetri and it has since evolved to offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.
Jim still plays an important role in the business 50 years later, as well as his wife Tracy Demetri who steers the ship built on the legacy Jim created.
When asked to sum up 2024 for the business, Tracy said: “It’s been an interesting and busy year, consolidating the return to normality after the battering of the last few years.
“We look forward to 2025 with cautious optimism but we think it’ll be a tough year for the industry off the back of the autumn budget – especially businesses with lots of part-time employees.”
Tracy mentioned the difficulty in balancing the increasing overheads and decreasing footfall and though she is proud to have maintained the same prices this year, she says some tweaks will have to be made in 2025.
“We’ve had a good year,” said Tracy. “We’re still here battling on and we’re a venue people like going to as they see us as good value. We hope to continue building on that in 2025 and find creative ways to welcome customers with offers and promotions.”
This includes the continuation of affordable small plates, steak double deals, weekday lunch specials, and children eating free when they visit at certain times with a full-paying adult.
Tracy believes the venue’s consistency and a genuine welcome from employees is what customers like most at The Pytchley – as well as its offer of “good value family dining”.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team,” said Tracy. “When someone leaves a review about the service, that makes me most proud. We try to keep the business ticking over but without that welcoming service, people will find somewhere else.”
She is also touched that families continue to choose them as a wake location, as their loved ones enjoyed visiting The Pytchley over the years.
Speaking about the vital role that hospitality plays in rural communities in particular, Tracy said: “There is the sad risk of possible closures in villages, and people do miss it when it’s gone. They are places to visit, gather and see others.”
Tracy also spoke of the impact that places like The Pytchley have on employees, as they have had more than 800 people on the books over the past five decades – including generations of the same families.
“I’m most proud of the longevity and culture that Jim has created,” she continued. “It is going to be increasingly hard for the drinking venues that haven’t diversified.
“We have 18 rooms and a high occupancy all year round. We’ll be pushing for the quieter periods in 2025 with dinner, bed and breakfast offers.”
Tracy concluded by sharing her observation that, after the turmoil of the pandemic, people can finally see the value in celebrating occasions in groups and this is a positive for the hospitality industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.