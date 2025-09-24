Long-standing jewellers say business is “300% up” at Market Harborough store after leaving Northampton

Steffans jewellers says business is “300% up” after leaving Northampton to its new shop 40 minutes away.

Owner Wes Suter says the business is performing exceptionally well in the Market Harborough shop.

He said: “We are 300% up as a store in Market Harborough since moving there. We're doing lots of gold buying. It's a really strong part of our business over there. We are selling more high-end pieces as well. So the business is doing phenomenally well.

Wes Suter and father Steffan, who founded the business

"We've taken a lot of staff from the Northampton store and ported them over to Market Harborough to retain the level of knowledge. And the staff are just loving life, basically. It's been a real blessing.”

Reflecting on leaving Northampton, he added: “I think it's truthfully probably a sadness. When you actually work out the numbers, I spent more time in that shop than I did in my own house. So, you know, it's bittersweet really. But ultimately, we've kind of moved on to pastures new. I had to come to the conclusion that nothing stays the same.”

The former Steffans unit in Abington Square has been sold, subject to contract. Wes said: “It has gone to somebody, I can't mention who because I don't have the permission to do so, but somebody who is pro-Northampton, who is investing in the town.”

Discussing why the business is thriving in Market Harborough, Wes continued: “I think Northampton, people don't want to shop. Going into Northampton today, it's so difficult. Just the whole thing is designed not for people to want to drive into town.

“We've got these amazing affluent villages, and we are a stone's throw away from most of them in Market Harborough. People are prepared to drive a little bit further with easy parking and a nicer environment. I often say Market Harborough is like an old market town, which it is really, with a fishmonger, a butcher, a baker. And these are people that own their own businesses, so they really do care.

“The level of detail and care that the shopkeepers do in Market Harborough is second to none. Northampton is full of multiples, and you don't have that same attention to detail, I don't think.”

Before leaving Northampton, Wes criticised the council for not recognising “lifers” – long-standing independent traders – and said the top end of town had been “forgotten,” with attention focused solely on the £12.4 million Market Square project.

He described the situation as “something grossly wrong here” and called for parking fees to be scrapped.

He said: “For example, H&M don't live in the town, they don't spend money in the town. Northampton's just a number to them, probably a very small number at the bottom of a huge spreadsheet for H&M. But yet the councils get all doe-eyed over it, you know, like Stack as well. The council needs to love the independents. The independents are the lifeblood.”

In response, the former Tory-led West Northamptonshire Council previously said it was “saddened to hear about the closure of Steffans and acknowledge the significant role it has played in Northampton’s history and retail offering.”

The authority said it was committed to creating a ‘vibrant environment’ where businesses can grow, offering to meet with Wes to discuss support including “1:1 expert advice, workshops, and grant funding opportunities aimed at fostering business growth, innovation, and sustainability.”

The council added that Market Square was central to its vision of revitalising Northampton’s town centre and bringing in more visitors.

Looking ahead, Wes said: “We're onwards and upwards. We're running an amazing campaign for Christmas. We hope to attract a lot of people from Northampton over to our way. We're relaunching the Angel Wing keyring as we're celebrating 50 years this year. So we're celebrating it in Market Harborough.

“We're still servicing a huge amount of people from Northamptonshire. We've had a lot of clients travelling to us to continue that Steffans experience.”

He also gave an update on his dad, Steffan, who founded the business. Wes said: “My dad's okay. He was diagnosed recently with hemochromatosis, which is basically an iron deficiency where you have too much iron in your blood. But he's great. He's still the life and soul of every party. He comes in once a week, on a Saturday afternoon, just to maintain that interaction. He's loving semi-retired life, basically.”