The long-standing jewellers launched its biggest ever sale back in November following the announcement they were shutting in Abington Square after almost five decades.

Though it was initially supposed to shut on the final day of this month, the team brought the closure forward and urged everyone to come along for a final browse and goodbye.

As a last hurrah ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough store, £2 million worth of stock was heavily discounted. The money off continued to increase as the closure drew nearer, and just £500,000 worth remained with a week to go until they shut.

Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, described the sale as “busier than every Christmas they have ever had put together”.

With a lack of passing trade and footfall, which Wes believes stemmed from the poor state of the town centre, Steffan and his team decided now was the right time to call it a day in Northampton.

Though they are sad to see the back of their flagship store, which has continued to build on the business’ positive reputation over the decades, they have left on a high with a “roaring success” of a sale.

The award-winning business has become known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop on the first floor of the Abington Square building.

Renowned local entrepreneur Steffan founded his business aged 24 in 1976 and has made the decision to step back and retire.

After starting work in the jewellery business at just 15 years old, Steffan unexpectedly found himself without a job and his keen business instincts kicked in.

“I was working at another local jewellers but unfortunately found myself redundant,” he said. “So I took an available shop across the road and set up my own. In my first year I took over £50,000, which was a lot at that time.”

This early success ensured the future of Steffans and after 18 months of trading, the founder was able to take on the unit next door and grow his premises.

Under Steffan’s leadership, the business went from strength to strength and expanded several times into the impressive Abington Square store that is sadly no longer.

The passionate businessman attributes his interest in retail to his late mother, who was born in India and came to England on a ship at 14 years old. She was described as “hugely independent and spent her life in retail”.

Steffans remains a family-run business in the truest sense, as Steffan is supported by his son Wes and daughter Ellie. His wife Julles is a jewellery designer and together they have produced many unique collections that have been “hugely popular” with customers.

Keith, the on-site goldsmith, has worked at the business since it opened and he is considered “one of the family”.

Steffan said: “The business has grown continuously year on year. I still have a huge enthusiasm for the business and the closure is not a happy occasion, I feel very emotional.

“Jewellery is a very personal thing and I have built the business from scratch. I have no qualifications, I learned on the job. I’ve always loved listening to my customers and have spent a lot of time learning about their lives. I really care about the customers and the team.”

Having decided it is time to retire at 73 years old, Steffan added: “I want to spend more time with my family, my grandchildren and enjoy getting older.”

Take a look at these 20 photos from the sad day that Steffans left Northampton town centre for good…

1 . Steffans closed its flagship Abington Square store for the final time The town centre suffered a big loss on Saturday (January 11) as the long-standing jewellers departed Northampton after almost five decades. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Steffans closed its flagship Abington Square store for the final time The town centre suffered a big loss on Saturday (January 11) as the long-standing jewellers departed Northampton after almost five decades. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Steffans closed its flagship Abington Square store for the final time The town centre suffered a big loss on Saturday (January 11) as the long-standing jewellers departed Northampton after almost five decades. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales