Councillors are calling on locals to turn West Northamptonshire into a sea of yellow sunflowers to mark Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday (August 24).

The yellow and blue Ukrainian flag will be raised at all the council’s office buildings in Northampton, Towcester and Daventry to mark six months since Russia’s invasion and 31 years since the former Soviet nation declared independence in 1991.

People are being encouraged to show their support for the those in the war-torn country by filling windows with images of sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine — and using the hashtags #SunflowersForUkraine and #StandforFreedom on social media.

Ukraine's flag will fly outside West Northamptonshire Council offices on Wednesday to mark the war-torn nation's independence day

The council has put a template of a sunflower image is available on its website, which can be downloaded, printed and coloured.

More than 300 locals have offered help to Ukraine families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Council chairman André González De Savage said: “West Northamptonshire is an incredibly welcoming place and I’m so proud to see Ukrainian people and families calling Northamptonshire their home during this challenging time.

“We have all been horrified by the events in Ukraine and stand with all those affected.

“I am extremely grateful to our local people who have shown true community spirit and willingness to help others by welcoming Ukrainian people.

“We are proud to mark this important day in Ukrainian history and invite all residents to join us in showing their support and displaying a sunflower in windows.”