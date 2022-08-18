REVEALED: The south Northamptonshire town that has received the most noise complaints in 2022 so far

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The south Northamptonshire town that has received the most noise complaints so far this year has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) revealed that a total of 770 noise complaints have been received by the local authority between January 1, 2022 and July 18, 2022.

Exactly 189 noise complaints were made in south Northamptonshire with the town of Brackley coming in at number one with 41 reports, swiftly followed by Towcester with 29.

Brackley has received the most noise complaints in south Northamptonshire so far in 2022. Photo by Pexels.

What noises are grating enough to prompt a resident to pick up the phone or put pen to paper, you ask? The top three noise complaints in south Northamptonshire are barking dogs (31 percent), loud music (29 percent) and machinery/construction equipment (14 percent).

Subjects of other noise complaints include vehicles, church bells, house/car alarms, boats, parties and DIY.

Chronicle & Echo asked WNC for a breakdown of noise complaints for each ward but the unitary authority said it does not store this information in such a format for Northampton.

Noise complaints is a function that was previously carried out by the District and Borough Councils (South Northamptonshire Council, Daventry District Council and Northampton Borough Council) in Northamptonshire before they ceased to exist and formed the new unitary WNC on April 1, 2021.