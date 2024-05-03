Life-changing social enterprise offering high tech virtual realities finds new home at Delapre Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A life-changing social enterprise, which offers high tech virtual reality services, moved into its new home at Delapre Abbey just a few weeks ago.

VR Therapies began operating in January 2022 after years of being developed since 2018.

It was the first social enterprise to offer VR therapies to children and adults with additional needs and disabilities, who the team knew would benefit from it most but were least likely to access it.

The immersive technology has immediate and impactful benefits on mental and physical health, by giving individuals coping skills that can be transported to the real world.

The immersive technology has immediate and impactful benefits on mental and physical health, by giving individuals coping skills that can be transported to the real world.

It took seven weeks for the social enterprise to get back on its feet and when asked how things have been since then, Rebecca said: “It’s been such a rollercoaster with recovering from the pandemic, the burglary and funding cuts – but the community has always been there for us.”

Over the past year, VR Therapies has launched pilot studies with the council to look into how people with autism and anxiety can use transport to help with their independence, future wellbeing and access to the community.

Rebecca shared they have also been working with care homes to improve residents’ quality of life and how they manage long-term health conditions. They are encouraged to socialise outside of their rooms and have fun together.

They have used the VR technology to enable the residents to visit places that meant something to them as they grew up, and to “bring their history and personal stories to life”.

A focus for VR Therapies moving forward is providing pre-loaded therapeutic headsets for young people to use at home.

“It will give them the coping strategies when they need them most,” said Rebecca. “And they’ll be empowered to take control.”

As many people tend to struggle at night when VR Therapies is closed, having an at-home headset will enable them to get the help they need.

The social enterprise moved into a new location at Delapre Abbey just a few weeks ago, leaving Spencer Parade behind.

Delapre has been described as the “perfect setting” to continue VR Therapies’ mission of “spreading joy and supporting wellbeing in the community”.

With a wellbeing hub already on site at Delapre Abbey, Rebecca saw it as a great place to collaborate with others trying to make a difference and reach out to more members of the community. She is a strong believer that we are “stronger together”.

“For people with anxiety who do not want to leave their house, we hold sessions at home or in the community,” said Rebecca. “We can now build them up to visit Delapre Abbey. It’s a lovely follow on to build their confidence, rather than visiting the busy town centre.”