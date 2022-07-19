A key worker couple from Northamptonshire have finally tied the knot on what they said was a “magical day” after winning a competition.

A&E nurse, Megan Williams, and her sixth form sweetheart, Ryan Warren who is a police officer, won Delapré Abbey’s ‘Wedding with Thanks’ competition.

The competition was launched at the start of the first lockdown to thank and celebrate key workers by gifting them a wedding “with all the trimmings”.

Megan and Ryan got married at Delapré Abbey earlier this month.

After receiving more than 300 entries an independent panel of judges, impressed by the couple’s commitment and determination during the pandemic, crowned Megan and Ryan the winners.

The couple, from Northamptonshire who met at the age of 16 on Megan’s first day at the school, decided to wait until restrictions had eased and held their winning wedding this month.

Megan said: “Everything about the day was perfect, we can’t believe how beautifully it all came together. It was the most magical day. All of the suppliers came together and just made the most incredible day, the food, the decor, everything was amazing.

“It still feels like a dream. We met so many amazing people who we will stay in contact with. I’m sure when we’re home we will be catching up. Thank you so much to all of the local businesses who were a part of our day, you truly are amazing people we are eternally grateful.”

The happy couple were gifted the wedding as part of a competition to thank key workers from their hard work during the pandemic.

Megan and Ryan’s special day took place in Delapré Abbey’s Bouverie Suite and was followed by a reception and a three-course meal for 65 guests.

Megan previously said: “My mum and a few friends nominated us but we never thought we would actually win.”

Richard Clinton chief executive Delapré Abbey added: “So many couples had to put their weddings on hold during the pandemic so we wanted to recognise and thank those who were making such an extraordinary difference during Covid.

“Selecting a shortlist for the judges took hours and hours, there were just so many amazing stories of both love and of courage. Since running the competition more than a dozen of the couples who entered but did not win have chosen to hold their weddings with us.

“We have recently restored one of our cottages into an elegantly decorated bridal suite, complete with a master bedroom, second bedroom, picturesque views of the abbey, a

downstairs kitchen and dining room and even a private garden overlooking our walled garden.”

Along with the venue and accommodation, donated by the abbey, the prize package included:

-Honey wedding favours – Applegate Organics

-Photography – courtesy of Sky Photography

-Stationery and invitations – courtesy of Tangerine Red

-Wedding rings – courtesy of Michael Jones Jewellers

-MC and DJ – courtesy of Potter Group Events

-A wedding band for the evening – courtesy of White Room

-Bridal hair – courtesy of Seckingtons

-Wedding meal – courtesy of Tom Hewer Hospitality

-Three tier wedding cake – courtesy of Gardners Bakery

-Floristry and styling – courtesy of Florry

-Venue dressing – courtesy of ForeverMore Events