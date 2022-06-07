‘Just get out’: Domestic abuse survivor’s message to victims after Northampton man is jailed

A Northampton woman has come forward to share her story after three years of abuse landed her former partner in prison last week.

Jessica Mobley, 31, considered herself a “bubbly” and “confident” person before she got into a relationship with her abuser in 2016. Her relatives now describe her as “withdrawn, sullen and tired”.

Over the years, Jessica was subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour and a number of assaults that left her with injuries requiring hospital treatment. Her former partner additionally left her in thousands of pounds in debt that she is still repaying.

Jessica's would often turn up to work with black eyes and bruises.

Jessica said: “The house was like a tomb. I took pictures and started writing things down because I needed my friends and family to know I was abused.”

Following court appearances, Richard Wells, of Manor Road in Bedford, was imprisoned for 32 months after being charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. A restraining order was also imposed for five years.

Jessica told Chronicle & Echo the first red flags in her former partner’s behaviour manifested shortly after they moved in together.

She said: “He would manipulate the neighbours so they would think I was odd. He said I told them you are shy and you are not rude, that’s just how you are. It just started with little things like that.”

Jessica was often subjected to physical abuse that left her with bruising and other injuries that required hospital treatment.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Wells carried out his first attack just two weeks into the relationship when, after a day of drinking, he punched Jessica in the face before tackling her to the floor and dragging her into the house. This left Jessica with two black eyes and swelling to the forehead.

Jessica said that, from there, things continued to get worse. She was not allowed to go shopping, walk their dogs or even watch television without being accused of “fancying someone.”

She described how Wells would often turn up at her workplace with friends, leaving her constantly on edge, and how he would always hover whenever she spent time with family so he could listen to what she was saying.

Another attack in January 2017 followed after Jessica suspected that Wells was being unfaithful and confronted him. Her former partner became angry and pushed her, causing her to fall into the bath and land on her lower back. Jessica, who was six weeks pregnant at the time, told this newspaper that she subsequently miscarried.

She said that, even when she attended her baby scans, hospital staff questioned her about her injuries while her former partner was present so she found herself unable to answer out of fear.

Jessica has now come forward to share her story in a bid to help other victims of domestic abuse leave harmful relationships and encourage people to pick up on signs their friends, relatives or colleagues are being abused without judgement.

She said: “I just wished someone pulled me aside and asked if everything was okay.

“This can happen to anyone, man or woman, it does not matter about your upbringing or background. Stop judging people and saying, ‘why don’t they just leave?’ I had never been in an abusive relationship before and I had no idea the danger I was getting myself involved with.”

Jessica started taking photographs of her injuries because she feared she would be killed in her own home.

A court hearing heard that Wells has two previous convictions of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery against former partners in 2009 and in 2011.

Jessica, after she was asked how she felt about Wells’ prison sentence, said: “I’ve taken it as a positive. I thought it would be a suspended sentence he got. He’s done it twice before, I don’t know how he got away with it, it’s horrific.”

Since the split with her abusive former partner, Jessica had to move house and she now has weekly therapy sessions and takes medication for depression and anxiety. She additionally has to pay £100 a month to clear the thousands of pounds of debts accumulated by Wells on her bank cards.

When asked what advice Jessica would give to other victims in abusive relationships, she said: “Just get out. Just run and don’t look back. My regret is I was too bothered with how I was going to live, money and all of that. Your safety and your kids’ safety are number one.”