‘Coward’: Northampton judge imprisons man who abused ex-partner for years and punched family dog

A man has been jailed after abusing his former partner for three years and putting her in thousands of pounds of debt.

Richard Wells, aged 39, of Manor Road in Bedford, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, May 31 after pleading guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

The court heard that Wells subjected his partner to years of physical, verbal and financial abuse in an relationship that started in 2016 and ended in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wells, aged 39, pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Ms Coleman, prosecuting, described how Wells assaulted his partner - often after drinking or using drugs - by punching her in the face, throwing her around and even ripping out clumps of her hair on one occasion. Some of the victim’s injuries required hospital treatment.

The court heard that Wells carried out his first attack just two weeks into the relationship when, after drinking, he punched his former partner in the face three times. The victim attempted to flee the house but Wells tackled her to the floor before dragging her back inside and then punching the family dog repeatedly. This attack left the victim with two black eyes and swelling to her forehead.

In January 2017, the victim suspected that Wells was being unfaithful so she confronted him, the court heard. Wells became angry and pushed her, causing her to fall into the bath and land on her lower back. The victim was six weeks pregnant at the time, the court heard.

Ms Coleman said that Wells routinely “belittled” his former partner in front of family members and arguments led to her staying away from loved ones to avoid conflict.

Relatives of Wells’ former partner said she was once a “bubbly” person but has now become “withdrawn, sullen and tired.” They claimed that, when she was on family holidays, Wells would call and text her “non-stop” to accuse her of cheating.

The victim accumulated thousands of pounds in debt due to Wells taking her bank card to spend on himself and naming her as a guarantor on loans he failed to pay back, the court heard.

Wells’ previous convictions include two domestic incidents including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2009 and battery in 2011 - both against former partners.

Mr Henderson, in mitigation, said Wells endured an “abusive upbringing” and had long-standing drug and alcohol use.

The defence barrister said Wells has now secured supported accommodation, is abstaining from drugs and consuming limited alcohol.

Mr Henderson said: “This is a man, who has shown remorse for his actions. He presents to me as someone entirely different to the person I first saw three years ago.”

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking described Wells as “cowardly” and “dominating.”

Judge Lucking added: “You have expressed remorse but I am not convinced it is genuine. According to the pre-sentence report, you - to a large extent - do not take responsibility for your behaviour.”