It’s the ‘Sweet Spot’ to be in Towcester as new dessert shop opens its doors
The Sweet Spot has announced its ready to reveal its sugary delights after preparing the shop for a brand new business
Towcester will be licking its lips as the doors of the new business ‘The Sweet Spot’ opens on Saturday February 4 and a celebration has been planned.
Snow, balloons and rather special guests, such as Frozen’s Olaf and Elsa have been lined up to mark the occasion. Doors open at 12 noon.
The shop is the brainchild of Towcester and Silverstone duo Anthony Sheward and Dan Griffin who began an online sweet shop during the pandemic. With so many businesses closing recently, it's great to see something new popping up that the town can support.
The new shop is based in The Old Chapel opposite the police station and is boasting to be a brand new experience of a classic dessert parlour, with a twist.
Anthony said: “This is a physical store where people can come and enjoy desserts whilst interacting and having fun with their friends and family. We also offer delivery. I have grown up and live in Towcester and felt the area was missing out on an experience like this.”
This will be a one-stop-shop for those with a sweet tooth, so it will be easy to support this fun new local business.
You can read more about Sweet Spot here and learn more about the types of desserts and sweets that will be available after the opening on Saturday.
You can follow their Facebook page to keep up to date with their events.