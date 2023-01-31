It’s the ‘Sweet Spot’ to be in Towcester as new dessert shop opens its doors

Towcester will be licking its lips as the doors of the new business ‘The Sweet Spot’ opens on Saturday February 4 and a celebration has been planned.

Snow, balloons and rather special guests, such as Frozen’s Olaf and Elsa have been lined up to mark the occasion. Doors open at 12 noon.

The shop is the brainchild of Towcester and Silverstone duo Anthony Sheward and Dan Griffin who began an online sweet shop during the pandemic. With so many businesses closing recently, it's great to see something new popping up that the town can support.

The Sweet Spot is the brain child of two sweet-toothed Towcester and Silvestone locals

The new shop is based in The Old Chapel opposite the police station and is boasting to be a brand new experience of a classic dessert parlour, with a twist.

Anthony said: “This is a physical store where people can come and enjoy desserts whilst interacting and having fun with their friends and family. We also offer delivery. I have grown up and live in Towcester and felt the area was missing out on an experience like this.”

This will be a one-stop-shop for those with a sweet tooth, so it will be easy to support this fun new local business.

You can read more about Sweet Spot here and learn more about the types of desserts and sweets that will be available after the opening on Saturday.

Come and join the opening party this weekend