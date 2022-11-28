The Sweet Spot is preparing for a December opening in Towcester and is already causing a stir with those who love a pudding.

The new shop is based in The Old Chapel opposite the police station and it will be a brand new experience of a classic dessert parlour, offering a bit of a twist.

The shop is the brainchild of Towcester and Silverstone duo Anthony Sheward and Dan Griffin, who had already been working hard for the last three years on their successful online sweet business, Sweet One Confectionary.

The new dessert shop The Sweet Spot will be opening in Towcester in December

It was set up during covid and offers a unique collection of sweets from America, Japan and other countries. If you think you have tried everything, you can visit their pages of crisps, sweets, drinks and chocolates and be a little surprised. The online shop also has their own pick-n-mix.

The pair have now decided to spread their love of sweet stuff into a brand new business for Towcester.

Anthony said: “We are planning on creating a fun and cosy atmosphere for friends and families and a place where locals can come to meet. We have loved working with the online sweetshop as we can provide some rare and exciting treats the UK haven’t seen before.

“From this, we decided that we would like to branch out into desserts and offer a physical store where people can come and enjoy desserts whilst interacting and having fun with their friends and family. We also offer delivery for those who wish to enjoy their desserts at home.”

The place to visit for any dessert and sweet lovers

He added: “I have grown up and live in Towcester and felt the area was missing out on something like this. There really aren't many options to go and enjoy a nice dessert in the evening after dinner with family and friends and it can be enjoyed all year round. There will be regular events planned for the shop too, with visits from kids characters and games nights, so keep an eye on our social media. We plan a really big opening event in December so don’t miss out.”

There are a few parking spaces directly outside The Sweet Spot and a number of free car parks are within walking distance, so a walk or run to some dessert heaven is easily achieved.

The Towcester business will be offering some sweet vibes such as:

Classic dessert parlour offerings such as waffles, crepes, sundaes Exciting gelato flavours, baked goods, milkshakes and smoothies A range of imported candy, snacks, crisps, drinks and slushies, as well as an opportunity to create your own pick-n-mix bags Great, barista-made coffee, tea and hot chocolates will also be available Options for those with dietary requirements such as vegetarian, vegan, gluten free will be available

The Sweet Spot will be offering delivery to the are too

This will be a one-stop-shop for those with a sweet tooth, so it will be easy to support this fun new local business.