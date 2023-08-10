A unique house plant shop in Northampton town centre recently celebrated its first anniversary, as it has continued to go from strength to strength.

Not Another Jungle, opened by Tony Le-Britton at the end of April last year, strives to sell products nowhere else has and offers a form of escapism in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months on from its first anniversary, a “birthday bash” celebration was held with cacti cupcakes and free plant workshops.

Business owner Tony Le-Britton recently published his first book, 'Not Another Jungle', which has sold all over the world.

Though business owner Tony was not anticipating it would be busy, there was a constant queue for four hours and more people were in attendance than at the opening last year.

Tony, who has created a community of plant enthusiasts and continues to help them learn, said: “The shop is a really beautiful place to come, spend time and learn more about plants.

“We do our best to offer things no one else has, and it’s an aesthetic place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From plants suitable to be purchased as a customer’s first, to specialist, rare and exotic variations, Tony hopes the store has all that any visitor could want.

Not Another Jungle ahead of opening to the public last April. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It’s more than a shop, it’s a community,” he added. “To feel that level of support was unbelievable.

“When you’re in here everyday, you forget how many regular customers you have and how many people have your back.

“To see everyone together was quite emotional and gives a nod that you’re doing the right thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what keeps customers coming back for more, Tony said it is the escapism and how giving they are with the knowledge they share.

From plants suitable to be purchased as a customer’s first, to specialist and rare variations, Tony hopes the store has all that any visitor could want. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

People leave knowing exactly how to care for the plant they have purchased, and have been recommended the right plant for their situation.

This includes people who may have been unsuccessful with plants in the past and soon come back to buy another after finding their love for it again.

Tony said: “You won’t find a range of plants like this anywhere else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitingly, Tony has recently got the keys to a new premises in Bedford where he will be opening a second Not Another Jungle store.

Though he will be spending more time in Bedford while the new shop gets off the ground, there will be a “great and really knowledgeable” member of staff holding the fort in Northampton.

Tony will also be recruiting for the Northampton shop, which he says “always has to be the priority as the first and flagship store”.

Having described the town centre premises as “the blueprint”, Tony says it has “delivered so much more” than he ever thought it would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 240,000 followers on Instagram and a newly published book, Tony and Not Another Jungle’s social media presence has seen people get behind the brand.

Tony posts regularly to his Instagram stories as people are intrigued to find out what he is doing and how he cares for his own plants.

“People are on board and feel really part of the brand,” he said. “They are excited, engaged and part of the journey.”