Owner of popular rare plant shop in Northampton town centre releases hit new book which is selling around the world

The owner of a popular rare plant shop in Northampton town centre has released a book which is being bought all across the world.

Tony-Le-Britton opened his plant shop, called Not Another Jungle, in George Row in April 2022.

His has always been to create a community of plant enthusiasts and help them to learn how to look after their house plants properly.

Northampton shop owner Tony-Le-Britton has released a new book called Not Another Jungle

Just over a year on, the plant expert from a council estate in Newcastle has released a brand new book called ‘Not Another Jungle’.

The 33-year-old said: “The book’s full of really, really interesting facts and things that make you go like wow, when you read them, you're like, wow, I had no idea.

"Your plant is just sat there and you think it's not doing anything but actually it's doing all these amazing things inside that you have no idea about.

"The book is predominantly about houseplant care but really telling you why you're doing these things and telling you all about the plants.

“Most houseplant books around are just repeated information that's been used for years and years and years, but no one's actually questioned whether it's correct or not. And a lot of the information out there is myth. So my book is stripping it back and taking it back to science and then using that to show people how to care for their houseplants in a really, really, easy way.”

Tony went on to say the book is designed for ‘absolutely everyone’.

He said: “It's full of loads of information, but it's been written in a very, very simple, easy to digest and really sort of direct way which is basically just like me, really, just very to the point with things.

“It’s a mixture between a coffee table book because it's just full of absolutely beautiful images of plants, including my own collection. Some of my rare plants are featured in the book as well.”

Tony said he ‘never imagined’ himself, a boy from a Newcastle council estate, ever writing a book, but when the opportunity came he took it with both hands.

He said: “It was my first time writing a book. I never imagined I'd ever be sitting here writing a book guide from a council estate in Newcastle with the biggest gardening publisher in the world is nuts.

"When I sat down to write, it took me so long to get started and I kept writing and then you know, it was literally almost like a movie you know, crumpling up the paper and throwing it in the bin.

"I never wanted to write a book I, I was asked to do it and then I thought, you know this is a great opportunity to put some really great information out there.

“Once I found my voice It was a really nice experience to write it.”

Customers can buy the book, which has been published by Dorling Kindersley Limited, at any book stores on the high street or online for around £15.

Tony added: “It's launched launched last month and went to number one on Amazon in three different categories, which is really good.

"It’s been selling worldwide. Seeing this book in other people's houses all around the world is pretty nice, pretty crazy.”

One reviewer said on Amazon: “I thoroughly enjoyed this book. The information that he gives is priceless for successfully growing and caring for your plants. Wonderful pictures of plants that you don’t see everyday. I would like one of each please.”