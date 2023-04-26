Meet the support group for fathers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) – trying to promote the message that “it is society that disables them and they need to be taught to appreciate themselves”.

SENDS 4 Dad was founded nine years ago by Paul Meadows, to offer a place for fathers to attend with no judgement and be surrounded by individuals in similar situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has allowed some families to stay together and has supported men with their mental health, by providing them with tips and a supportive network.

SENDS 4 Dad is the county’s only support group for fathers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Paul said: “We all understand what each other are going through, and it is all about the dads knowing they aren’t alone.

“Dads are often forgotten, like when their child’s support services approach the mother, and this adds to the feeling of loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Add that to the fact services are being cut or are unavailable, the current cost of living crisis, and tending to their child’s needs, it can be stressful to juggle everything.”

When someone expresses they are struggling, group outings are organised to take their mind off things and they “band together during difficult times”.

Aston Smith, a 10-year-old autistic author and space fanatic.

The group has an exciting family event coming up this Saturday (April 29), from 11am until 4pm at The Obelisk Centre in Kingsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘SENDS 4 Heroes’ is a free superhero day for families with SEND children, based around comics, sci-fi and board games.

Grant money has enabled Paul to bring it back for the first time since the pandemic, as they held two prior to 2020.

Members of the group and their children expressed interest in Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer and Pokemon, so the event aims to collate them all and encourage the young people in attendance to get involved.

Paul said: “It’ll give all members of the family the chance to bond and socialise with each other and the other attendees, which is a massive step for some SEND children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a safe and understanding environment, and families will feel comfortable knowing everyone around them gets it.

“Quite often SEND families can’t attend events like this with the general public, as they fear getting looked at and the lack of understanding.”

Aston Smith, a 10-year-old autistic author and space fanatic, will be there on Saturday (April 29).

He describes his neurodivergence as his “superpower” and his book ‘Things About Space’ has an accompanying audio version to help those who struggle to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “We’ve already had one dad say he is really looking forward to talking to Aston, and described him as inspirational.

“Aston proves SEND children are capable of a lot of things if given the right opportunities.”

This event is not the only thing the SENDS 4 Dad group has to look forward to, as a number of them will soon be climbing Snowdon to raise funds for the Frank Bruno Foundation.

Paul is grateful for all support as despite having a positive impact on many fathers’ lives across Northamptonshire, grassroots organisations like his tend to miss out on crucial funding opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad