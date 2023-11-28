Investigation sparked and children's football team in Northamptonshire suspended following 'serious incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched and a children’s grassroots football team in Northamptonshire suspended following a ‘serious incident’ over the weekend.

Northants FA issued a statement yesterday (November 27) saying that it is investigating a serious incident that took place at a youth football match in the county on Sunday (November 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement reads: “Northamptonshire FA is aware of a serious incident in a youth game involving a club referee. Having reviewed the evidence currently available, the team in question has been suspended immediately pending further investigation, which the club is fully assisting with. The referee has been contacted and offered our full support. Northamptonshire FA will not tolerate any form of abuse towards match officials and is disappointed that we need to remind participants of this.”

Northants FA issued a statement on Monday (November 27)

Northants FA did not release any further details about the incident or location.

Reacting online, one person wrote: “What is the world coming to? I hope the referee is doing well. People need to remember this is children's football. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Another said: “This is awful; it's not even surprising, which makes it even worse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, due to the growing concern of incidents in the county, Northants FA launched a ‘zero tolerance’ campaign, aiming to stamp out abusive behaviour towards referees.

At the time, the county FA said that the actions of a minority will not be tolerated and highlighted bans of five years that had been given out after unacceptable incidents since the start of the 2021/2022 season.