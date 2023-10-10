Mass brawl at football match in Northampton which was caught on camera is still being investigated, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mass brawl at a Sunday League football match in Northampton, which left a man in hospital, is still being investigated by police one year on.

Northamptonshire Police say they are still investigating a fight between two amateur football teams which took place between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday October 9, 2022 at a school playing field in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe.

A video of the brawl, which left a man in his 20s hospitalised and the match abandoned, was widely shared across social media, which led to police asking for footage to be sent into them quoting the incident number 22000589416.

The Nene Sunday League released a statement straight after the game saying the incident was “deplorable and totally unacceptable”.

“We have been made aware of a fixture that was abandoned due to a serious violent incident where a player has been hospitalised and requires surgery,” a league spokesman said at the time.

“The police are involved and the Northants Football Association has been informed.

“Let us be clear that this type of incident is completely deplorable and totally unacceptable.

“Once we have the necessary information we will be taking the strongest possible action against those involved