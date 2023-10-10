News you can trust since 1931
Mass brawl at football match in Northampton which was caught on camera is still being investigated, say police

The league said at the time the incident was ‘completely deplorable and totally unacceptable’
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST
A mass brawl at a Sunday League football match in Northampton, which left a man in hospital, is still being investigated by police one year on.

Northamptonshire Police say they are still investigating a fight between two amateur football teams which took place between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday October 9, 2022 at a school playing field in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe.

A video of the brawl, which left a man in his 20s hospitalised and the match abandoned, was widely shared across social media, which led to police asking for footage to be sent into them quoting the incident number 22000589416.

A mass brawl broke out on a football pitch in Kingsthorpe on Sunday October 9, 2022 which is still being investigated by policeA mass brawl broke out on a football pitch in Kingsthorpe on Sunday October 9, 2022 which is still being investigated by police
The Nene Sunday League released a statement straight after the game saying the incident was “deplorable and totally unacceptable”.

“We have been made aware of a fixture that was abandoned due to a serious violent incident where a player has been hospitalised and requires surgery,” a league spokesman said at the time.

“The police are involved and the Northants Football Association has been informed.

“Let us be clear that this type of incident is completely deplorable and totally unacceptable.

“Once we have the necessary information we will be taking the strongest possible action against those involved

“Those who commit such offences are not welcome in this league or anywhere else in football.”