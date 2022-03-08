International Women’s Day: 11 famous women who are from or have links to Northampton

Today (March 8) marks International Women’s Day (IWD) and there are plenty of amazing non-famous and famous women from Northampton, or who have links to the town, to celebrate.

This year the IWD theme is #BreakTheBias which aims to smash stereotypes, break inequality and call out bias.

Three Northampton women have been recognised by the council's Inspirational Women's Awards.

And to further celebrate the global day of recognition, Chronicle & Echo has put together a list of remarkable, well-known female celebrities who have all achieved incredible things.

These 11 women are from or have links to Northampton.

1. Jo Whilley DJ and TV presenter. Born to a music-mad electrician dad, Martin, and mum Christine, who became a postmistress, Jo went to Campion School in Bugbrooke and swam competitively for Northamptonshire. Photo Sales

2. Sophie Turner The 26-year-old actress made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular television series Game of Thrones, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. She was born in Northampton but moved to Warwickshire when she was two. Photo Sales

3. Maisie Summers-Newton Born in Wollaston, Maisie rose to fame recently by winning two incredible gold medals in the Tokyo Paralympic games in 2021. The swimmer trains at Northampton Swimming Club. Photo Sales

4. Lesley Joseph Born in Hackney, east London, but grew up in Kingsthorpe and attended Northampton School for Girls before going on to become a household name as Dorien Green in hugely successful TV sitcom Birds of a Feather. Photo Sales