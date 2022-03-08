Gold medallist, businesswoman and charity founder honoured in Northampton’s Inspirational Women’s Awards

Today (March 8) marks International Women’s Day (IWD) and Northampton women are being celebrated in the form Inspirational Women’s Awards.

Organised by the Women’s Forum at West Northamptonshire Council, the awards - now in their tenth year - aim to publicly recognise and promote those women who inspire and have a real impact on the lives of others in the community or the workplace.

The judges had a difficult task again this year, with so many deserving nominations.

Left to right: Jo Burns-Russell, Maisie Summers-Newton and Angie Kennedy.

However winners were decided and they are:

Special Recognition Award – Maisie Summers-Newton

Maisie competed in the Paralympics last year winning Gold in the S6 200m Individual Medley and the 100m Breaststroke.

She was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to swimming.

Maisie is also investing in the next generation, currently studying to be a teacher at Northampton University and has made time to visit local schools with her medals to inspire the next generation to dream big.

Maisie said: “I am honoured to be awarded the Special Recognition Award at the Inspirational Women Awards.

“It is so inspiring to see so many other women achieving amazing things too across West Northants."

Business Award – Jo Burns-Russell

Jo founded her own business, Amplitude in 2011, and grew it from a one-woman-business to now employing 12 people.

Five percent of the company’s profit is pledged to environmental causes and last year donated more than £1,500 to the Your Plant Choice campaign for clearing the ocean of plastic.

Jo also created the Catapult Sessions in 2020 inviting local businesses affected by Covid to apply for month-long marketing boosters and has delivered over £14,000 of free marketing support to date.

She said: “I'm overwhelmed to have received this award. It makes me incredibly proud of the success of my business and our values of supporting people and the planet, which are at the heart of everything we do.

"I have an incredible team working alongside me. Their faith in me and commitment to what we do inspires me every single day.

“I firmly believe every business has the opportunity and responsibility to drive equality and fairness, and not put profit before people.

"I hope these awards help to inspire the next generation of female leaders to go out and shake things up too.”

Community Award – Angie Kennedy

Angie founded Baby Basics in Northampton, which she ran for seven years. She is now the Chief Executive of C2C Social Action which helps women offenders to build a life away from crime as well as women who are homeless or suffering mental health challenges.

Angie said: “This award is really for all the women I work with and for the many inspirational women who have supported, mentored and walked with me in my life.

“Every woman deserves the chance to reach their full potential, whatever that looks like, and we need to be in the position of encouragement wherever we find ourselves."