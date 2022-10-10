Inspirational Northampton teenager to take part in BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge

An inspirational teenager from Northampton will take part in the Rickshaw Challenge, which is part of fundraising efforts for BBC Children in Need.

Tabitha Tuckley was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago - a type of cancer that usually affects older women and can obviously have lasting effects.

The now 17-year-old had a tumour that weighed two kilograms and quickly underwent seven hours of surgery, which was then followed by ongoing and intensive treatment, which caused hair loss

Tabitha Tuckley from Northampton will take part in the Rickshaw Challenge this year.

Tabitha loved fitness before her diagnosis but due to treatment she was left weak, unmotivated and in pain.

With her incredible attitude, support from family and close friends, as well as a charity called PASIC Cancer Support, she finished her final round of chemo in March 2021 and is now doing well.

PASIC receives funding from Children in Need so Tabitha will take part in the Rickshaw Challenge on October 21 when it makes its way from Wellingborough to Silverstone.

The Rickshaw Challenge will see Matt Baker MBE and a team of five incredibly inspiring young people take on a relay-style ride over five days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rickshaw Challenge team.

Each rider will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK, which hold a particular significance for them along the way.

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to come and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Matt Baker MBE, who has ridden alongside inspirational Rickshaw riders on the Rickshaw Challenge for the last 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love to have your support on the road this year, but if you can’t make it please tune in and watch us on BBC Breakfast every morning, and when the documentary airs on November 15.

“We know it’s a challenging year for everyone, but if you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated and it will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people all over the UK.”

BBC Children in Need content director Tommy Nagra added: “We want you to get on your bike and Pedal for Pudsey. We want you to get sponsored and get turning those wheels… whether you’re riding around your favourite spot or cycling to work, you could be on the open road or in your living room, you can help raise money that will make a life changing difference to children right across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad