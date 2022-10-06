Deaf charity urgently needs volunteers in Northampton to care for cute puppies

National charity, ‘Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’ is urgently seeking volunteers in Northampton to raise and train puppies for deaf people, as demand for its services has surged by 30 percent.

The UK charity, founded in 2018, trains Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Cockapoos and Miniature Poodles to become life-changing hearing dogs for deaf people.

To help more people with hearing loss, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has now expanded into Northampton and applications to become a volunteer puppy trainer have opened to residents.

Freckles the Cockapoo is just one of the hearing dog puppies you could care for.

Head of volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Victoria Leedham said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joys of having a dog, without all the associated financial commitments, while making a real difference to deaf people’s lives. You’ll meet like-minded people, make new friends and receive lots of support from us every step of the way.

“If you think you can offer one of our adorable puppies a loving home, we’d love to hear from you.”

The job of a hearing dog is to alert deaf people to important sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock, smoke alarm and baby monitors. They provide constant emotional support and companionship, enabling deaf people to reconnect with life

Now, here is where you come in. The job of a volunteer puppy trainer is to introduce their puppy to new experiences and environments like supermarkets, restaurants, shops and public transport so the canine has the confidence to accompany a deaf person everywhere they go as an accredited assistance dog.

Hamlet the Labrador puppy.

Volunteer puppy trainers also attend weekly classes and learn all the necessary skills to ensure their puppy becomes a well-behaved dog before the next stage of their training where they learn how to alert deaf people to sounds.

The whole process is funded and supported by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and each volunteer is assigned a local instructor, who provides full guidance along the way. The charity covers all expenses related to the puppy’s training, including food, insurance, and veterinary costs.

The role would be perfect for dog lovers in Northampton living in a home with a secure garden, and plenty of time to spare every day. You will need access to a computer and video calling facilities for online dog training classes.

The charity cannot consider applications from those who work full time, even if they work from home.

Mabel the Cockapoo puppy.

The charity encourages those who have had to reconsider getting a pet due to the cost of living crisis to think about looking after one of its puppies.

Volunteer, Jason Parke, from Bedford, said: “Being a Volunteer Puppy Trainer is the most rewarding and emotional thing we have ever done as a family.

“It can be challenging at times but the sense of pride you have when the puppy leaves to ‘go to work’ is a feeling you just cannot put into words.

“There are a few tears cried but knowing the dog you have helped train will change someone’s life makes it all worthwhile.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or wishing to apply can visit hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer.