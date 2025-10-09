The inquest into the death of Wellingborough police officer Faizaan Najeeb has been opened and adjourned today (October 9).

Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquest into PC Najeeb’s death at the Guildhall in Northampton with a provisional cause of death given as a ‘1A head injury’.

Opening proceedings, Mrs Pember said: “I now open this inquest touching on the death of Faizaan Najeeb, a police officer who was hit by a car when he was on duty. He was conveyed to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he died on Friday, September 26.”

She then adjourned the inquest until next April and said that his body had already been released.

PC Najeeb, 24, died of injuries sustained a week after being hit by a car in Station Road, Raunds, where he had been attending an incident.

He had been responding to a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Raunds, at about 12.35am on Friday, September 19, when he was in collision with a blue VW Polo.

Emergency crews took PC Najeeb to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but despite the very best efforts of medical staff, he lost his fight for life early on Friday, September 26.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Ivan Balhatchet had led the tributes to the officer.

He said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty. The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.”

PC Najeeb joined Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 and had served with the response team in Wellingborough ever since.

He began his career with Bedfordshire Police where he worked as a PCSO.

In line with tradition for officers who have passed away while in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.

PC Najeeb was formally identified by his sister and the inquest into his death has been adjourned to April 2, 2026.