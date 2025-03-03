Inquest into death of Northampton amateur footballer Luke Abrahams postponed – family describe delay as 'pouring salt on an open wound'

An inquest into the tragic death of a 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton has been postponed – with the family saying the delay is like ‘pouring salt on an open wound’.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died at Northampton General Hospital on January 23, 2023, just a week after first reporting a sore throat.

According to his parents, Julie Needham and Richard Abrahams, he was misdiagnosed multiple times and not taken to hospital despite ‘red flag symptoms’. He was eventually admitted too late. Diagnosed with sepsis and necrotising fasciitis, Luke underwent leg amputation surgery but died shortly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Luke’s death was initially recorded as ‘natural causes’, and no inquest was planned until the family, with the help of retired lawyer Radd Seiger, successfully petitioned the Coroner to open one. An inquest date was set for May 22. However, that has now been cancelled.

Explaining, Mrs Anne Pember, Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire, said: “We provisionally planned for a final inquest hearing in May 2025. However, that date has now been changed to allow for a full review of the case. We will have a Pre-Inquest Review Hearing in June 2025, and an Assistant Coroner will lead the process going forward.

“We understand this delay is disappointing for the family. They are at the heart of this process, and they will be invited to join the review hearing and help set the final inquest date.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Luke’s father Richard said: “I can’t begin to describe how painful and difficult life is without Luke. We are all suffering beyond belief. We are doing our best to get on and lead a life, but the slow progress towards an inquest is pouring salt on an open wound. It is now over two years since Luke died and we are now being told that despite having a hearing in May, we are now looking at the full inquest not taking place until 2026 at the earliest. How are we supposed to live a normal life until then?”

Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for the family, said: “We all have the greatest respect for the Coroner and her team for doing the important work that they do. But like so many other public services, the justice sector is just overwhelmed with work and does not have enough resources, which leads to horrendous delays. It is impossible for the rest of us to imagine how difficult it is for families like Luke’s to have to wait for the most basic of human rights to get answers as to why their loved one died. The previous government had commissioned an inquiry into delays with inquests, and on behalf of the family, I now call on the Justice Secretary to do all that she can to help Luke’s family and others having to endure these totally unacceptable delays.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a justice system in crisis. We are committed to improving the coroner service and inquest process, which is why last year we published guidance making clear that the coroner’s office should provide an explanation of any delays in each case and keep the family of the deceased updated throughout.

“We continue to work closely with the Chief Coroner, local authorities, and other key partners to reform and deliver a framework for improving coroner services and ensure that lessons are learned to prevent future deaths.”