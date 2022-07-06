Independent school in Northampton donates total of £40,000 to charities of ‘significance’ to pupils

A Northampton school has donated a total of £40,000 to three charities that hold significance for pupils.

Spratton Hall School’s parent-teacher association raised the money over the course of a year via a number of fundraising events.

This week, headmaster Simon Clarke and the school’s year 8 pupils, met representatives from Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and Youth Works Northamptonshire to present the funds to the chosen charities.

Marina Hopwell, Danny Clarke, Lynn Ryan, Emma Moss, Sheila Lauder, Jan Warren, Lynn Ryan, Liz Farrow, Jenny Standen, Simon Clarke.

A spokeswoman for the school, which caters for children aged four to 13, said: “There was tea and cakes in the sunshine and a few words from Mr Clarke, who mentioned that the three charities had been chosen by the pupils because they held particular significance to members of the school community.

“He was also delighted to be able to present the charities with their cheques, and hoped that they would go a small way to helping them continue doing their amazing work.”

Community fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, Jenny Standen added: “To have received a share of this amazing sum from Spratton Hall School’s fundraising is truly remarkable.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the pupils for nominating us and to everyone who has been involved in the fundraising efforts to celebrate this important anniversary for the school. It’s really inspiring to see an organisation and its stakeholders work together in support of their community and everyone should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”

The culmination of the parent-teacher association’s efforts this year was a May Ball to celebrate the school’s 70th Anniversary.

Officially sponsored by the Wilson Foundation and Fisher & Paykel, the schools says the ball was a “huge success” and included a silent auction that helped to raise some of the money that has been donated.